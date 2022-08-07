Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.13.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

TT opened at $154.34 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,209,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

