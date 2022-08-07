Truist Financial Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $40.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGM. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after buying an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

