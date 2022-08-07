Truist Financial Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $365.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $424.71.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 1.9 %

Generac stock opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Generac has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.