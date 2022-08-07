Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Trupanion Trading Up 4.7 %

TRUP stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 33.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 14.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

