Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.73 million for the quarter.

Tucows Trading Up 1.4 %

TC opened at C$59.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tucows has a twelve month low of C$49.38 and a twelve month high of C$116.94. The firm has a market cap of C$636.51 million and a PE ratio of -267.42.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

Tucows Company Profile

In related news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.32 per share, with a total value of C$315,232.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,684,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,933,181.18. Insiders sold 144,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,828 over the last quarter.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

