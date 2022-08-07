Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) PT Lowered to $10.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tupperware Brands news, Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

