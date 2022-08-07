Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) PT Lowered to $10.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.
Tupperware Brands Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tupperware Brands news, Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Featured Articles
