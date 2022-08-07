UBS Group Increases Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $18.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

