United Insurance (UIHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.52 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of UIHC stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.67. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.
Insider Activity at United Insurance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Insurance stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of United Insurance worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.