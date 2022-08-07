Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

