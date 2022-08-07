Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $378.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

