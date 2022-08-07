Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,655,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

