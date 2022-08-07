Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,313 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $10,788,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BR opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average of $148.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

