Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 616.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Flywire worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 500.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 50,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 549.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 620,799 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $5,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,817. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
