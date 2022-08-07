Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 616.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Flywire worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 500.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 50,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 549.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 620,799 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $5,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,817. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.