Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 80,831 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 522.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zendesk worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 205.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Price Performance

ZEN stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30.

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,026 in the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.