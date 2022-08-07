Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Amedisys worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amedisys by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 505,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Amedisys by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $203.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

