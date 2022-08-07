Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Navient worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 1.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Navient by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Navient Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.67. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

