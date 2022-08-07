Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.88 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 248,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Provident Financial Services worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.17 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

