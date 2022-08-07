Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

NYSE:TT opened at $154.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

