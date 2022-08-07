Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of La-Z-Boy worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

