Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $21.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Vimeo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. Analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

