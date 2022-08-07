Wedbush Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $36.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

Insider Activity

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

