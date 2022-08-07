Wells Fargo & Company Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $133.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.13.

TT opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

