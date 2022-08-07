Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price to $82.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.6 %

TNDM stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

