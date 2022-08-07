Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

