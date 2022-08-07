Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 520.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Shares of XEL opened at $73.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.