XPEL (XPEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPEL Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 2.08. XPEL has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,412,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927,056 shares in the company, valued at $46,399,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,638 shares of company stock worth $11,148,645. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in XPEL by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 204,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,921,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

