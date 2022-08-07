YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of YETI worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,858,000 after acquiring an additional 443,860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

