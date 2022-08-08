13,182 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

