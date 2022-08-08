1,858 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.

Shares of AKAM opened at $96.28 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

