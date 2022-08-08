393,812 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 393,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,535,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.