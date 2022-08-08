5,816 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

