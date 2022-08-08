Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE APD opened at $262.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

