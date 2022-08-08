Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.