Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,283 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

