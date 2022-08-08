Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,643,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 502.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 108,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

