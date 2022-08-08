AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

Shares of AN stock opened at $120.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,867 shares of company stock worth $79,891,112 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

