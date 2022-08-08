Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 217 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.