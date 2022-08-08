Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

