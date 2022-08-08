Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $71.54 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

