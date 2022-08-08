Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

ETN stock opened at $148.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.