Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.16 and its 200 day moving average is $237.07.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

