Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,457 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Shares of SNPS opened at $374.29 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

