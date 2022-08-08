Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 30,495 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $7,599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Western Union Trading Up 0.7 %

Western Union stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

