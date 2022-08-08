Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 973.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 146,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $218.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.