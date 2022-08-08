Banco Santander S.A. Sells 182 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32.

