Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

MAA stock opened at $179.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

