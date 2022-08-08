Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 11,258 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 3,018.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Novavax were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Novavax by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 38,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Novavax by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Novavax by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

