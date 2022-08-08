Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 11,258 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 3,018.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Novavax were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Novavax by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 38,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Novavax by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Novavax by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVAX stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52.
Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
