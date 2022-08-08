Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,555 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $103.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

