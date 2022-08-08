Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $638,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,659,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

