Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ameren were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

